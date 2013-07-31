IPTF Proposes New Look at Copyright, Fair Use Online

The Obama Administration is proposing that government and

the private sector take a fresh look at balancing both copyright protection and

online creativity and copyright exceptions given the rise of new ways to

distribute and creatively manipulate content. The goal, said one senior

administration official, is to "strike a balance between complex opposing

forces."

The Department of Commerce's Internet Policy Task Force

(IPTF) Wednesday released a Green Paper analysis of the current state of

copyright policy in the digital economy, but it also seeks comment on several

proposals, including: improving, or at least talking about improving, the

notice and takedown system under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act;

"the relevance and scope" of the first sale doctrine "given

technological developments since the issue was last examined by the Copyright

Office in 2001," and looking at the legal framework for remixes. "The

question is whether the creation of remixes is being unacceptably

impeded," the report says.

Other proposed actions include examining "the

application of statutory damages in the context of individual file-sharers and

secondary liability [ISPs who knowingly permit infringement, for example] for

large-scale online infringement" and "the appropriate role for the

government, if any, to help improve the online licensing environment, including

access to comprehensive public and private databases of rights

information."

It also reiterates the administration's support for

legislation creating a performance right for broadcasting sound recordings -- something

broadcasters are strongly opposed to -- and for making unauthorized streaming

for unauthorized online streaming.

A senior administration official speaking on background said

the report takes no policy positions other than those that the Obama

administration has already established, like the support for a performance

right and making unauthorized streaming a felony, as is unauthorized

downloading of copies of copyrighted works.

Another official said they hope the paper would help frame

current congressional debates over copyright legislation, but that the answers

are not all achievable through legislation.

They said that copyright has always evolved in light of

technological changes, from the piano role, to TV to the computer, which has an

impact on copyright of a magnitude that is arguably unprecedented, they said.

The officials emphasized that a multistakeholder model is

the best way to address copyright issues. "We hope to engage with

stakeholders, and want them to engage energetically," said one official.

That could be an ongoing forum on issues that arise, similar to the recent

stakeholder process that produced suggested mobile app data sharing guidelines,

said one official.

They are looking to avoid contentious debates, like that

over IP protection legislation in the last Congress, that they argue obscured

the practical issues and made a constructive process difficult.

"We see a digital future in which the relationship among

digital technology, the Internet, and creative industries becomes increasingly

symbiotic," said NTIA chief Lawrence Strickling of the new Green Paper. "In

this digital future, the rights of creators and copyright owners are

appropriately protected; creative industries continue to make their substantial

contributions to the nation's economic competitiveness; online service

providers continue to expand the variety and quality of their offerings;

technological innovation continues to thrive; and consumers have access to the

broadest possible range of creative content."

Driving the Green Paper are the tens of millions of jobs and

trillions of dollars in GDP represented by intellectual property-driven

industries like content producers, according to new Secretary of Commerce Penny

Pritzker, but also to "nurture creative resources" that are the

nation's "lifeblood."

The paper encourages ongoing voluntary efforts against

infringing websites, like the joint ISP/studio "SixStrikes" initiative, and extends the Patent and Trademark's request

for comment on how to measure and assess the effectiveness of such voluntary agreements,

which the Administration called for as part of its JointStrategic Plan for Intellectual Property Enforcement it announced last

month.

The paper is a product of IPTF, whose cochair is former

cable attorney Cameron Kerry, with input from the Patent and Trademark Office

and NTIA. Among those providing feedback for the report or comment on the

process or participated in symposia related to it were the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, the Motion Picture Association of America,

NBCU, AT&T, Google, YouTube, the Screen Actors Guild, The Independent Film

& Television Alliance and the Consumer Electronics Association.

The report also seeks congressional or

regulatory action -- without saying what that action should be -- on

rate-setting standards for digital music, supporting music licensing reform,

and supporting consumers' ability to unlock cell phones subject to applicable

service agreements.