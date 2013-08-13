IP Enforcer Espinel Steps Down

A White House source confirmed reports that

Victoria Espinel, the White House's Intellectual Property Enforcement

Coordinator, has stepped down. Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs

Administrator Howard Shelanski has been named acting IPEC chief until a

permanent replacement can be found.

The IPEC oversees

the White House's efforts to combat intellectual property infringement,

including the theft of copyrighted TV shows and movies.

In 2009, the

President tapped Espinel, a former intellectual property adviser in the House

and Senate, to be the fist IPEC, working out of the Office of Management and

Budget. The post was created by the Pro-IP Act.

During her tenure,

according to a White House source, arrests were up 159%, indictments up 264%,

and convictions up 103%. Also during that time, Cablevision, Comcast, Time

Warner Cable, Verizon, AT&T and content creators launched the Six Strikes

initiative to reduce online infringement by peer-to-peer sites.

She also pushed for

legislation to clarify that live streaming illegal copies of movies and TVshows was just as much a crime as downloading them.

Just last month,

Espinel outlined a new IP action plan,

including trying to assess the efficacy of Six Strikes and coming up with best

practices for that and other voluntary industry initiatives.

"Victoria did a fine job as

the nation's first Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator," said

Public Knowledge president Gigi Sohn. "She was always open to hearing, and

often solicited, the viewpoints of copyright reformers like Public Knowledge,

and on occasion even incorporated our ideas in her strategic reports.

Importantly, she understood the importance of balance and fair use in copyright

policy - these were not merely buzzwords for her."