Iowa Caucuses Adopt Mobile Ap Reporting

The 2016 presidential campaign will kick off in the cloud, the Microsoft cloud that is, with what the company calls the future of "civic engagement technology." And take heed electronic election map fans, you will get your own shot at point and zoom election results.

Iowa Caucus organizers, Republican and Democrat, have teamed with Microsoft on a new, cloud-enabled, app that will deliver precinct results to their respective party headquarters, where they can then be provided to the press.

The caucuses are the first primary event of the presidential election season.

The smart phone and tablet apps will be available for each party, plus a verification ap to help monitor and validate those results.

Once they are validated, they will be instantly shared with the media and public through an interactive Web app, according to Microsoft. Watch out John King and other election wall gurus. The results will be visually represented on an onscreen map where viewers will be able to zoom in to individual counties and precincts.

Microsoft bills the new system as "robust, reliable, and most importantly, accurate."