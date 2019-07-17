IoT Spectrum Bill Introduced

Before the internet of things (IoT) becomes the internet of everything, a bipartisan duo of House members wants to make sure there is spectrum for that.

Reps. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) and Congressman John Katko (R-N.Y.), co-chairs of the Internet of Things Caucus, have introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) Readiness Act.

Related: IoT Bill Headed to Senate

The bill would require the FCC to figure out if there is enough currently available spectrum to meet the burgeoning demands of IoT devices, and how much more will be needed "if," but more like "when," that demand increases.

"As co-chair of the Internet of Things Caucus, I believe it is time for the FCC to include Congress in the spectrum planning conversation," said DelBene. "The United States can’t afford to wait around while other countries are implementing IoT readiness plans."

“Our nation’s networks must be prepared to handle advanced levels of usage as household connectivity demand expands," said Katko. "The Internet of Things Readiness Act enables the Federal Communications Commission to study the amount of spectrum required to satisfy current and future consumer demand."