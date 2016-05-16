INTX 2016: Cable Icons Take Aim at Trump

BOSTON – The INTX Show Opening General Session quickly morphed into a treatise on the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, with Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington and two top journalists saying media need to take off the kid gloves in coverage of what appears to be the republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Huffington, whose Huffington Post initially attempted to cover Trump like a reality show, defended that move although interviewer Re/code co-executive editor Kara Swisher appeared to disagree. Huffington herself held no punches in describing the defacto Republican nominee, calling him a “buffoon,” “dangerous” and likening him to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. She even tied Trump to her latest book – The Sleep Revolution – claiming Trump’s actions are classic symptoms of sleep deprivation.

“Our responsibility in the media is to do everything we can to stop him from going to the White House,” Huffington said.

