INTX 2015: NCTA Renews Claim to New Name

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has renewed its claim to trademark the name "NCTA: The Internet & Television Association."

In February, it was granted a second extension of time to file a statement of use (SOU), which would be a showing that it was actually using the name, not just reserving it for the future. Currently it is parked in the “intension to use” (ITU) category. NCTA filed for the mark in December 2012. It can ask for a total of five extensions and has until February 2017 to use it or lose it, as it were, according to the Patent and Trademark Office.

Dropping cable from the name would be a sea change, obviously, but the tide for NCTA members is clearly turning toward the Internet both as access service providers, wired and Wi-Fi, and OTT video service.

NCTA president Michael Powell told Multichannel News that a name change is not around the corner, but signaled it is on the horizon after this year’s rebranding of the convention as INTX.

"I have been here four years and we haven’t run off and changed the name," Powell said. "But I think we want to change how we are perceived and we want to change how we present ourselves and I think our bands have a lot to do with that over time. So, no we’re not on the cusp of doing it. But I would be less than candid if I didn’t say it is certainly a topic and I think that the rebranding of the show is meant to be an exploration into a different kind of nomenclature and brand."