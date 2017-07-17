Internet Providers Hold Fire on Net Neutrality

Related: Embattled Media Now Aiming at Each Other

Cable and telecom internet service providers want the Supreme Court to move its deadline for their challenge to the FCC’s Open Internet Order in case the new FCC renders that challenge moot.

While they also took pains in explaining to the court why the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s decision not to overturn the FCC’s Title II classification of ISPs was appeal-worthy, they asked for 60 more days to file their appeal — to Sept. 28 — while hoping the FCC would weigh in by then on the proposal to roll back Title II on its own initiative.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has proposed rolling back Title II, which ISPs have long tabbed the nuclear option. Doing that would significantly decrease the threat level and likely prompt those ISPs to withdraw their appeal.