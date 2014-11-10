Internet Protest Hits Home for Wheeler

Title II fans took their "Occupy" protest to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's house Monday, parking a large banner in his driveway and greeting him when he came out with chants of "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Tom Wheeler has got to go."

There is also a plan to bookend the protest with a "vigil" at Wheeler's Georgetown home.

That is according to a video of the protest, which was organized by PopularResistance.org, the same group that Occupied the FCC in early May before the vote on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on new Open Internet rules.

In the video, Wheeler helps hold up a "Save the Internet Sign" as he listens to the protestors, who had been sitting behind his car to keep him from leaving. He thanks them as he is serenaded with a song: "Which side are you on, Tom."

Wheeler listens to their complaints and says that he is working on solutions including Title II. "This is an important issue," Wheeler says, shaking his fist. Then asks: "Can I get out of my driveway now?," adding: "You are violating my rights."

Asked if the protest was an "occupy" that would continue in front of Wheeler's house, protestor Margaret Flowers emailed: "We will do whatever it takes to nonviolently pressure Wheeler to listen to the people. We will be back tonight to vigil at Wheeler's house and will take it from there. We have other plans for tomorrow and the rest of the week and will Occupy if that's what it takes. The ball is in Wheeler's court now. It's up to him. If he announces publicly his support for full Title II reclassification, we will be happy."