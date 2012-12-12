Internet Language Continues to Divide WCIT-12

References to the Internet linked to governance of content,

or perceived to be so, continue to be the major points of contention at ITU's

WCIT-12, the international telecom conference in Dubai.

"Anything that alludes to Internet governance aspects,

not the enabling part -- infrastructure or standards -- will be major sticking

points," ITU spokesman Paul Conneally told B&C/Multichannel News

from Dubai Wednesday.

At a plenary session Wednesday, proposals to include such

language were rejected by the U.S. and its allies in the effort to keep those

issues off the table and out of the International Telecommunications

Regulations (ITRs), and both issues returned to ad hoc working groups for more

discussion.

There is also as yet no agreement on whether the definition

of who the treaties should apply to should be expanded from recognized

operating agencies (ROAs), essentially network providers, to operating

agencies, which could include Web services or sites. The U.S. is steadfastly

opposed to expanding the definition.

Conneally said the parties were close to agreement on those

contentious issues, but suggested it was more like a roller coaster ride, with

"close" followed by distance, then close again.

The discussion was sometimes "passionate" as Iran,

Cuba and others argued for including the language preventing any member from

taking unilateral or discriminatory action that could impede another member's

access to public international telecom networks, Internet sites and user

resources, saying it was a fundamental human rights issue. The U.S. was

reportedly just as passionate on the other side, saying the issue did not

belong in a technical treaty and would oppose the inclusion since they were not

pertinent to the treaty.

Bahrain weighed in strongly that they should be included,

while Poland, the Netherlands and the U.K. argued that the Internet should be

kept out of the ITRs, said Conneally. He later clarified that the argument is

over Internet linked to content and governance, while the term applied to

infrastructure remained an important role for the ITU.

Siding with the U.S., Japan said the text had political

implications and should be avoided in the technical treaty. Kenya also

supported leaving Internet out, which was being touted as the first African

company to take that position.

The U.S., Sweden, Germany, Canada, and the UK all agreed

text relating to government managing of naming and numbering and addressing

international telecommunications should also be excluded, although Conneally

said that those terms pre-date the Internet and are regularly used in standards

work by ITU.

Even so, the U.S., Canada, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Canada,

the U.K. and others objected to them in their entirety, saying it was an Internet

governance issue that, while important, did not belong in the ITRS. Saudi

Arabia made an impassioned defense of the language and argued that they had

already made a number of compromises, that the text was not about Internet governance,

and were "astonished" that there was the perception of a hidden

agenda. That issue, too, went back to discussion.

The U.S.'s chief concern is that Internet-related texts will

be used as leverage for content control of the Internet by some member states.