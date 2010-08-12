Internet Freedom Coalition: Title II Is 'Potentially Disastrous'

Americans For Tax Reform, National

Taxpayers Union, the Center for Individual Liberty and other big

government critics making up the Internet Freedom Coalition (IFC) have

put the FCC's Title II reclassification alongside health

care and financial services reform as a new regulatory regime to take

aim at.

"Without cause or provocation, the FCC

is on a reckless pursuit to regulate the Internet," IFC said announcing

its filing at the FCC (Title II comments are due today, Aug. 12). They

called the FCC's proposal to reclassify Internet

access service under some Title II common carrier regulations as a

"potentially disastrous" move.

They argue the Commission should not

rush in with "radical, unilateral action" where the Congress has so far

chosen not to tread. "Those who argue that the Commission must rush to

regulate merely because Congressional policymaking

will take more time ignore both the proper role of the legislative

branch of government and the proper role of deliberation in a free,

democratic society. The Commission must consider the fact that the

Congress may have refrained from regulating the Internet

because they see no compelling reason to do so," IFC wrote in its

filing.

IFC says if the FCC does proceed with Title II, the courts will likely hold the decision arbitrary and capricious.

Taking a page from an op-ed in The Wall

Street Journal by Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell last month,

the group warns that the Title II "misclassification" could prompt the

International Telecommunications Union to assert

authority over parts of the Internet. And unlike the UN, McDowell

pointed out in his piece, the U.S. does not have veto power over the

ITU.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has

gotten pushback from a majority of House members on his so called "third

way" proposal for Title II classificaiont, and has been trying to get

stakeholdesr on both sides to find common ground

on a bill that would clarify its broadband regulatory authority so that

it can expand and codify its network openness principles and implement

the national broadband plan without fear of lawsuits.

By day's end, many more comments are

expected to flood the already crowded docket--more than 41,000 comments,

most (38,729 at press time) coming in the past 30 days as Free Press

and other groups supporting strong network neutrality

rules pushed the public to weigh in.