Interim Copyright Royalty Judge Named

Librarian of Congress James Billington has

named Richard Strasser, senior staff attorney on the Copyright Royalty Board as

interim royalty judge for six months or until a replacement can be found for

Judge Stanley Wisniewski, who retired at the end of last month.

The

judges are part of a statutory body overseeing hundreds of millions of dollarsin payments by satellite and cable operators under compulsory licenses.

Those blanket licenses allow them to retransmit broadcast programming without

negotiating individual payments to the various content providers for each

program. Instead they pay into a pool of money then distributed either by

private agreement or determination of the judges.

Copyright

holders must file annually for their payments from the pool, either by private

agreement or a decision by the judges if there are disputes. The Copyright

Office has been leaning toward recommending phasing out the blanket license

regime in favor of per-program licensing, which could mean more money for

content providers but more rights-clearing headaches for distributors.