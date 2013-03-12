Intelligence Director Warns of Cybersecurity Threats

Director of Intelligence James Clapper began his worldwide

threat assessment to the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday by outlining the

threats of cyberattacks.

While he said there is only a "remote" chance that

there will be a cyberattack on critical U.S. infrastructure in the next two

years that would result in wide-scale disruption, but that doesn't mean state

actors, or nonstate actors, might not deploy less sophisticated attacks.

Clapper said there was increasing risk to that critical

infrastructure from such attacks, which could have significant impact.

Among his other concerns are spies penetrating computer nets

and getting access to both unclassified and classified material; industrial

espionage; threats by China, Russia, Iran and others; the multistakeholder

model of Internet governance; and hacktivists and cybercriminals.

"Most hacktivists use short-term denial-of-service operations

or expose personally identifiable information held by target companies, as

forms of political protest," he said in his testimony. "However, a

more radical group might form to inflict more systemic impacts -- such as

disrupting financial networks -- or accidentally trigger unintended

consequences that could be misinterpreted as a state-sponsored attack."

Clapper also pointed to toolkits on the black market, and

the open market, for breaking into networks. "These hardware and software

packages can give governments and cybercriminals the capability to steal,

manipulate, or delete information on targeted systems."

The president this week is meeting with members of the House

and Senate. Among the topics of conversation will be his push for bipartisan

cybersecurity legislation to backstop his executive order on information

sharing and a best-practices cybersecurity framework.