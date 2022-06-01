INSP’s ‘Wild West Chronicles’ to Return in July

Western-themed network INSP will debut the second season of its original documentary series Wild West Chronicles on July 28.

The series follows a newspaper reporter who travels the frontier during the late 1800s to uncover the truth behind the wildest tales of the West, according to the network. The network has already greenlit a third season of the series, which is the network’s most watched original show to date.

“The debut of Wild West Chronicles had the distinction of being INSP’s highest-rated original series, and we’re looking to have even greater success with the second season,” INSP VP of original programming and development Craig Miller said in a statement. “Some of the little-known history behind the Old West’s most memorable tales that we’ll delve into this season includes learning who took the last shot at the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral; how a Texas Ranger finally stopped outlaws from cutting down fences; and why competing silver mining companies started a war underground.” ■

