Inspector General Says FirstNet Needs Better Oversight

According to a Department of Commerce Inspector General's report, the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), set up under Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information Administration, has been insufficiently monitored by Commerce on financial and disclosure matters.

That comes as the FCC's AWS-3 auction is winding down, which will supply over $7 billion to fund and operate the network.

For starters, the report found that Commerce did not have the requisite information on FirstNet financial disclosure files or information on FirstNet board members. Those members did not file timely disclosure reports.

