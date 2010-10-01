Inslee Joins Title II Chorus

Add Rep. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) to those pushing the

FCC to reclassify Internet access as a Title II common carrier service now that

negotiations have failed to produce a compromise legislative solution.

That is not surprising given his longstanding

support for that option, but he joined a number of others weighing in favor of

that option, including Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.).

"Waiting and deliberation is over, the FCC must

now move to reclassify broadband under Title II. Innovators and consumers

can no longer wait, hoping that the Internet will remain open and free from

discrimination - they need certainty," Inslee said in a statement.

"For months I have encouraged the FCC to reinstate the rules of the road

that have allowed for the explosion of innovation and economic growth on the Internet.

Instead, some have pointed to Congress to find a solution. Despite the

efforts of [House Energy & Commerce Chairman] Chairman [Henry] Waxman, it

is now clear that Congress will likely not find a bipartisan approach this year

that will protect consumers and the online marketplace. The time for FCC

action is now. We can't wait any longer."

Waxman also said the FCC would need to step in if Congress could not

come to agreement, but also said the door might still be open for a bipartisan

bill among "cooler heads" after the election.