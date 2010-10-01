Inslee Joins Title II Chorus
Add Rep. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) to those pushing the
FCC to reclassify Internet access as a Title II common carrier service now that
negotiations have failed to produce a compromise legislative solution.
That is not surprising given his longstanding
support for that option, but he joined a number of others weighing in favor of
that option, including Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.).
"Waiting and deliberation is over, the FCC must
now move to reclassify broadband under Title II. Innovators and consumers
can no longer wait, hoping that the Internet will remain open and free from
discrimination - they need certainty," Inslee said in a statement.
"For months I have encouraged the FCC to reinstate the rules of the road
that have allowed for the explosion of innovation and economic growth on the Internet.
Instead, some have pointed to Congress to find a solution. Despite the
efforts of [House Energy & Commerce Chairman] Chairman [Henry] Waxman, it
is now clear that Congress will likely not find a bipartisan approach this year
that will protect consumers and the online marketplace. The time for FCC
action is now. We can't wait any longer."
Waxman also said the FCC would need to step in if Congress could not
come to agreement, but also said the door might still be open for a bipartisan
bill among "cooler heads" after the election.
