Innovid Names Alex Rowe Senior VP, Enterprise Sales

Innovid said it hired Alex Rowe as senior VP of Enterprise Sales.

Rowe had been VP of sales at Stackline.

In his new post, Rowe will work with brand and agency clients to provide measurement and creative technologies for converged advertising.

He will be based in Seattle and report to Tim Braz, executive VP of global sales at Innovid.

“At its core, advertising is based on trust, and one of the reasons that Innovid has been successful is because we put transparency at the forefront of everything we do,” said Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid.

“Building trust is the cornerstone of Alex’s professional career. His ability to foster meaningful, transparent customer relationships with data-backed strategies has been core to his decades-long success,” Helmreich said. “His deep expertise in accelerating business growth while supporting clients navigating market challenges will be pivotal as we continue to expand our enterprise footprint.”

Before Stackline, Rowe held management posts at Amazon and Procter & Gamble.

“With spending on connected TV projected to rise from $25.1 billion in 2023 to $40.9 billion by 2027, marketers need the measurement and creative infrastructure in place to reach connected TV’s true potential as an advertising platform,” said Rowe. “Innovid is in a prime position to support brands and agencies as ‘TV’ becomes increasingly digital, and I look forward to leveraging this momentum to scale our client roster.”