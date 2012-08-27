Injunction Against ivi Upheld

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a preliminary

injunction against streaming service ivi, which means it can't retransmit TV

station signals over the Internet. "Continued live retransmissions of

copyrighted television programming over the Internet without consent

would...threaten to destabilize the entire industry," the court said.

The United States District Court for the Southern District

of New York had granted the injunction on the grounds that programmers were

likely to win their challenge on the argument that ivi was not a cable system

entitled to a compulsory license, and that those programmers, which included major

studios, networks and broadcast groups, would suffer irreparable harm.

The federal appeals found no reason to reverse that

decision.

The Second Circuit said that absent a stay, programmers

would be discouraged from creating "some of the world's most recognized

and valuable programming," including "important local news" and

political information. The appeals court saw a domino effect that went beyond

broadcasters.

"The strength of plaintiffs' negotiating platform and

business model would decline," it said. "The quantity and quality of efforts

put into creating television programming, retransmission and advertising

revenues, distribution models and schedules -- all would be adversely

affected," it added, but did not stop there. "These harms would extend to other

copyright holders of television programming."

As to ivi not being a cable service, the court relied on

Copyright Office expertise, deferring to that office's long-standing

interpretation that "Internet retransmission services are not cable

systems."

While it said the statute wasn't clear, the court said it

would have to give the benefit of the doubt to the Copyright Office under the

Chevron doctrine, in which the court will generally give deference to agency

expertise.

"We hold that the district court did not abuse its

discretion in granting a preliminary injunction to plaintiffs, and the judgment

of the district court is affirmed," the Second Circuit concluded.

"This confirms that Congress never intended to allow

Internet providers to retransmit broadcast programming without the consent of

copyright owners," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman

Dennis Wharton in a statement.

Among those filing for the injunction were NBC, CBS, Fox,

ABC, The CW, PBS, Tribune, Univision and Fischer, as well as the commissioner

of baseball and studios associated with the major nets/owned station groups.

"We are very pleased the Court recognized that ivi's unauthorized streaming of our copyrighted content would substantially diminish the value of television programming," said ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox in a statement.