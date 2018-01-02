Industry Salutes Departing Senator Hatch

The announced retirement of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), currently the longest serving Republican member of Congress, drew immediate response from communications and tech policy circles.



“It has been my high privilege and great pleasure to have counted Orrin Hatch as a beloved colleague and close friend for nearly three decades," said Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters and a former senator. "He is to my mind an American patriot and the gold standard for public service in the United States Senate. I thank him for all that he has done, for all that he has won, for Utah, the Nation, and for people around the world. Few have achieved more. God bless, my friend.”



Computer companies were salutatory as well.



“For over four decades, Senator Hatch has been a giant of the U.S. Senate, and his impact on our nation will extend far beyond his retirement at the end of this year," said TechNet President Linda Moore. "Among his many achievements, he has helped reshape America’s judiciary, led the passage of major tax reform legislation, tackled immigration issues with both economic sense and a deep appreciation for how immigration benefits our country, and championed countless other policies to promote American innovation. As Senator Hatch winds down his career, we look forward to working with him on finishing strong and adding to an already impressive legacy that was further burnished by his work on tax reform in 2017.”



TechNet members include Microsoft, Apple, Cisco and Oracle.



“Senator Orrin Hatch has served our country with distinction for more than 40 years," said Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Charles Rivkin. "The MPAA thanks Sen. Hatch for his leadership and, specifically, his steadfast support of the creative community. Throughout his career, Sen. Hatch has worked to protect creators’ rights, champion strong copyright laws, and promote jobs and economic growth in creative industries. We look forward to working with Sen. Hatch through 2018 to advance American creativity and innovation – and wish him luck in his future endeavors.”