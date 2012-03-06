Industry Reacts to FCC's Proposed Changes to Media Ownership Rules
By B&C Staff
The industry had varied reactions to the FCC's proposed modifications to its media ownership rules. The following are reactions from various media companies and organizations.
NAB: FCC Should Allow More Duopolies in More Markets
Association says the newspaper-broadcasting cross-ownership rules should be scrapped
Free Press Opposes FCC Proposal to Relax Ownership Rules
Says broadcasters are skirting the rules, should be treated like duopoly
ATVA Members: FCC Should Tighten Ownership Regs On Broadcasters
Want the FCC to prohibit stations in the same market from coordinating retransmission consent negotiations
NAA: FCC Retention of Cross-Ownership Ban Would Violate Administrative Procedures Act
Newspaper association says repealing ban would boost investment in TV stations, newspapers
Gray Television Asks FCC to Repeal TV Duopoly Rule
Used recent coverage of deadly twisters to argue that "innovative cost-sharing and services arrangements" would help provide even more such life-saving coverage
