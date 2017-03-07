Industry Praises Renomination of FCC's Ajit Pai

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has, not surprisingly, been renominated for another five-year term on the commission, with various industry groups praising that move Tuesday.



“I am deeply honored to have been nominated by President Trump to serve a second term on the Federal Communications Commission," said Pai. "If I am fortunate to be confirmed by the Senate, I will continue to work with my colleagues to connect all Americans with digital opportunity, foster innovation, protect consumers, promote public safety, and make the FCC more open and transparent to the American people.”



"These dedicated men and women [Pai was one of five nominees announced Tuesday] will help me and the rest of the Administration as we continue our work to make America great again," said President Trump. "I am grateful for their willingness to serve and honored that they will be joining my team."

Pai's term expired last June but was able to serve until the end of the current Congress and was named FCC chairman by President Donald Trump in January. Pai met with Trump on Monday afternoon, with news of his renomination following only a day later.

“We congratulate Ajit Pai on his re-nomination to the FCC," said NCTA: The Internet & Television Association president Michael Powell, himself a former Republican FCC chair. "In just a few short months, Chairman Pai has embarked on a thoughtful, pro-consumer agenda that focuses on promoting Internet freedom and expanding the benefits of broadband to all Americans. We look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Pai and his colleagues over the coming years.”

“Charter congratulates Chairman Pai on his renomination to the FCC," said Catherine Bohigian, executive VP of government affairs for Charter and herself a former senior advisor to former Republican FCC chairman Kevin Martin. "As Chairman, he has already put points on the board on behalf of consumers including by increasing regulatory transparency and prioritizing rural broadband deployment. Chairman Pai understands that regulatory stability allows businesses to grow and create jobs, spurs innovation and strengthens our economy all in the public interest. We look forward to continuing to work with him and his fellow Commissioners to advance broadband infrastructure investment and deployment across the country.”



“NAB congratulates Chairman Pai on his renomination for another term at the FCC," said National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith. "During his tenure at the Commission, he has shown a deep understanding of broadcasting’s indispensable role in serving American communities with free, local and lifeline programming. We are especially grateful for Chairman Pai’s support of AM radio revitalization, moving forward on a Next Gen TV standard, and reforming outdated media ownership rules. NAB urges his speedy confirmation.”



"Chairman Pai’s renomination as FCC Chairman is great news for American consumers and innovators," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter. "We have much to do together to realize fully the promise of broadband in our country and USTelecom will do all we can to work with the Chairman and his colleagues at the FCC in the days ahead.”



“President Trump’s decision to renominate Chairman Pai to the FCC is a recognition of the tremendous value he brings to the agency," said Bob Quinn, AT&T senior EVP. "In just a few short weeks, Chairman Pai has demonstrated his commitment to making the Commission more transparent and to working closely, and quickly, with his fellow Commissioners and Bureau Staff to remove outdated and unnecessary regulations. We look forward to continue working with Chairman Pai and his team.”



"ACA congratulates FCC Chairman Pai on being renominated by President Trump to a new five-year term," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka. "Chairman Pai has proven over the years that he has the expertise and commitment to guide the FCC at such a pivotal time. Most especially, Chairman Pai has shown that he understands that by applying light-touch regulations and removing barriers to deployment, broadband providers will accelerate their investments in their networks and provide consumers with the bandwidth they need to prosper in a connected economy. Chairman Pai also has demonstrated that he is committed to closing the digital divide by using efficient mechanisms to bring robust broadband service to unserved areas and to provide service to people who otherwise cannot afford it. ACA members stand ready to work with him to achieve these goals. ACA encourages the Senate to confirm Chairman Pai's renomination promptly."



"President Trump’s renomination of Ajit Pai to another FCC term is good news for those, like me, who believe the FCC needs to adopt a much less regulatory posture going forward," said Free State Foundation President Randolph May. "Indeed, the FCC must reverse some of the unnecessarily intrusive and costly regulations adopted by the Obama Administration FCC, including the net neutrality mandates, and Chairman Pai has demonstrated he has the willingness, and possesses the leadership skills, to accomplish this. I’m confident he’ll continue to lead the Commission in a way that, above all, benefits consumers, and also promotes investment and innovation.”



"Americans face the loss of their only real privacy protection online if the Senate passes the Congressional Review Act resolution that would disapprove the recently enacted FCC consumer privacy safeguards. The Republican leadership—working on behalf of the nation’s largest cable and phone companies—wants to strip Americans of important protections on how their most sensitive information can be used," said Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy. "If the Senate passes the CRA and kills privacy protection for Americans, it sends a signal—to consumers, our allies and trading partners abroad—that our country is abandoning a critical 21st Century civil and human right."



"We thank President Trump for recognizing the value, foresight and support for American innovation that Ajit Pai brings to the FCC," said Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro. "As the administration implements its executive order to identify unnecessarily burdensome rules and eliminate them, Chairman Pai's firm adherence to and application of regulatory forbearance will ensure the commission focuses on rules that promote competition, innovation and flexibility."



“Chairman Pai has demonstrated a clear understanding of the significant impact that U.S. tech and telecom companies have on innovation, jobs and growth," said Cinnamon Rogers, SVP of government affairs for the Telecommunications Industry Association. "We applaud his efforts to steer the FCC toward an approach that protects consumers while pursuing smart, light-touch regulations on businesses. In doing so, the Commission will help maximize our industry’s economic contributions and allow our companies to bring transformative products and services to market that meet consumers’ ever increasing needs for connectivity. Along with our members throughout the country, we congratulate Chairman Pai on being re-nominated at the FCC.”



"Congrats @AjitPaiFCC on your @FCC renomination! Your thoughtful leadership is making a difference for competition and consumers!," Tweeted Kathleen Ham, SVP of government affairs for T-Mobile.





