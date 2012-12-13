Industry Pledges To Keep CALM

The heads of major broadcast and cable trade

associations Thursday pledged to work with the FCC and Congress as the CALM (Commercial

Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act takes effect Thursday.

That

came at an event on Capitol Hill Thursday marking the law's launch and hosted

by Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R,I,) who helped push

through the legislation. It was billed as an opportunity for them to

"trumpet" the new law, though that probably should have been a muted trumpet,

since the legislation requires cable operators and TV stations to monitor and

moderate the volume of commercials vis-Ã -vis the programming that surrounds

them so ads are not annoyingly louder than surrounding programming.

"Earsplitting

television ads have jolted and annoyed viewers for decades," said Eshoo. "With

this new law, loud TV commercials that make consumers run for the mute button

or change the channel altogether will be a thing of the past."

"Broadcasters

have taken the lead in addressing the complex technical challenges associated

with this issue," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon

Smith at the event, according to Eshoo's office. "NAB is pleased to work

with Congresswoman Eshoo, Senator Whitehouse and the FCC as the CALM Act is

implemented." National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Michael Powell called it sensible legislation that will "improve

the consumer TV experience." He also pledged to work with the FCC and

other stakeholder to keep commercial loudness in check.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who introduced the Senate version of the CALM Act, weighed in as well.

"The rules adopted today by the FCC require commercials to have the same average volume as the programs they accompany," Wicker said in a statement. "This is a common sense approach to a problem that plagues individuals across the nation and will create a more enjoyable television experience. As a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, I am glad to see this legislation is now a reality."

The

Act essentially requires the FCC to mandate a commercial audio loudness digital

TV standard approved by the Advanced Television Systems Committee.

Under

the FCC's rules implementing the act, cable operators are responsible for the

volume of both national and local ads, as well as promos, while TV stations

will also be responsible for the national network and syndicated ads, as well

as promos and local ads, both on broadcast and on the signals they deliver to

cable operators. That means if a cable operator delivers a TV station ad that

violates the act, it is the broadcaster who is responsible.

But the final order includes some flexibility for operators and stations to

comply with their responsibility over the "embedded" ads they pass

along from program distributors up the chain. They will be considered in

compliance if they "install, utilize and maintain" the requisite

equipment and software, or they have a certification from the distributor of

the ad that it complies with the recommended ATSC standard that the FCC is

making mandatory.

Larger operators will be required to do annual spot-checking of commercials for

the first two years, after which that requirement sunsets. Smaller operators

and stations will not have to spot check, but stations and operators or all

sizes must test in response to a "pattern or trend" of complaints --

rather than, say, a single complaint -- involving their station or system.

Smaller operators will have the opportunity to seek hardship waivers and will

not be required to purchase equipment, though they will still be responsible

for any proven violations.

The

FCC has pledged to monitor those newly-muted ads

On

Dec. 13, consumers will be able to report commercials that seem louder than the

programming they accompany to the FCC, said a spokesman of the law's launch.

"We will have a new complaint form available for this purpose, which can

be accessed at http://esupport.fcc.gov/complaints.htm.

"If

consumers do not have online access or if they need assistance, they can call

the FCC's Consumer Call Center at 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322)

(voice) or 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322) (TTY)."

The

FCC will keep a tally to see who has been naughty, and who has been nice,

compliance wise. "The Commission will use the detailed information from

complaints to identify patterns or trends of noncompliance for a particular

station, pay TV provider or commercial," said the spokesman.

While

technical issues rarely make the Today

show, Matt Lauer and company Thursday spent some airtime

talking about the law's

implementation. "I have always thought it is weird that if you are an

advertiser and you want people to like you and your product, why would you do

something that is so annoying?" asked Lauer. Today took a viewer poll on what people did when ads were blasted

at them: 38% said they muted the TV, 32% said they changed channels, and 29%

said "commercials, what commercials, we DVR everything."