Industry Minds Appear To Be Meeting Over Net Neutrality

Progress continues to be made in talks about compromise

legislative language clarifying the FCC's ability to oversee Internet access.

That is according to sources familiar with the talks, who added that it

remained a work in progress.

Analyst Stifel Nicolaus, in a note to investors obtained by B&C, described it as a general

agreement that included concessions on wireless network neutrality by

operators, commitments to a robust "public Internet," and an

"expanded" FCC role.

After FCC-brokered talks broke off in the wake of a separate

accord between Google and Verizon on a net neutrality policy framework,

industry talks continued.

The FCC-hosted talks ended after news that Google and Verizon hadcome to a meeting of the minds on basic network neutrality principles that

included prioritizing traffic through managed services that do not travel over

the public Internet and agreeing not to apply most of those principles to

wireless broadband.

The Information Technology Industry Council, whose members includeMicrosoft, Dell and Cisco, is now hosting the talks, which include AT&T,

Verizon, Skype and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Thursday is the FCC deadline for signaling what FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski plans to put on the agenda for the Sept. 23 meeting and

circulating a draft of a Title II reclassification to the other commissioners

if that will be on there.

If industry parties are sufficiently close to a deal, it

would make sense for them to wrap it up before Thursday to give the chairman

more options.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rebecca Arbogast said in the

note, which was first reported by The

Hill, that she sees four potential options for the FCC. The chairman

could 1) float the draft but potentially withdraw it before the meeting

depending on the reaction; 2) cite progress in the industry talks and delay the

order until after the elections; 3) seek public comment on an industry

agreement (if there is one); or 4) impose network neutrality rules tied to

Title I authority.

But she also sees the downsides to a legislative route being the

uncertainty of support from Congress if the Republicans make big gains, and the

expected pushback on an industry agreement from public interest groups.

"Bottom line," she said, "we see the situation as

unstable, with a Title II order as increasingly unattractive, but the other

exit strategies as remaining problematic."