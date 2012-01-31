Industry Has Mixed Reaction to FCC's Lifeline/Linkup Reform

Response from industry and the Hill was swift,

and mixed, to the FCC's vote to reform the lifeline/linkup low-income phone

subsidies program and migrate it to broadband.

AT&T

senior VP Bob Quinn agreed with the FCC that reform was needed, but wasn't sure

the FCC was the one that should be administering the fund.

"While

the steps the FCC announced today are commendable, we fear the speed of reform

is getting far outpaced by the actual dollar growth of the fund itself,"

he said. "Policymakers must begin to discuss whether it continues to make

sense for an independent agency to administer a fund this size with no

Congressional oversight or decision-making input to the appropriate size of the

fund. Counterpart programs for both energy and food are not administered in

this manner. They are subject to the Congressional budgetary processes and are

not funded by taxing the users of those services -- no one must pay an 18% tax

on the electric bill to fund the low income electric programs. One has to

wonder why communications consumers are treated differently in this

regard."

FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell raised the same issue in calling for swift action

on reforming the contribution side of the subsidy.

US

Telecom called the changes the FCC did institute "sound" and gave the

FCC a shout-out for overhauling the system. "Today's order to reform and

modernize the Lifeline fund maps out concrete steps to eliminate waste and

duplication," said USTelecom President Walter McCormick. "It is

important that the commission follows through on these steps, in particular

ensuring that a national eligibility database is up and running as soon as

possible. The order also sets in motion a process to study a transition to the

broadband marketplace, as envisioned in the National Broadband Plan."

Over

on the Hill, Communications Subcommittee Democrats Anna Eshoo and Doris Matsui,

both from California, had nothing but

encouraging words for the commission.

"Today's

vote to reform and modernize Lifeline is an important milestone for a program

which has helped provide low-income consumers with affordable phone service for

nearly 30 years," said Eshoo. "I applaud Chairman Genachowski for

spearheading these critical reforms which are expected to save up to $2 billion

over the next three years.... The establishment of a broadband adoption pilot

program will help close our nation's digital divide, while addressing a key

recommendation of the FCC's National Broadband Plan."

Republican

Commissioner Robert McDowell was not as sanguine about both the $2 billion

savings -- which he suggested was probably an overstatement -- and the pilot

program, which would already be taking a bite out of those savings. FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski countered that it would only be a

"fraction" of the savings, though he did not say whether that meant

one tenth or nine tenths.

Matsui

issued her congratulations even before the item was outlined or the vote taken,

but that may have been because the vote was delayed by more than an hour by

last-minute negotiations over how to set and monitor the program's budget. She

also focused on the pilot program and savings.

"I

applaud the FCC's vote today to bring the USF Lifeline Assistance program into

the 21st century, and commend Chairman Genachowski for leading on this critical

issue," she said. "In addition to reforming the program to save an

estimated $2 billion in the coming years, the FCC has also committed today to

establishing a broadband adoption pilot program. This is an initiative I have

been advocating for since I first introduced legislation in 2009 to expand the

Lifeline program for universal broadband adoption, and I am very pleased that

this will soon become a reality."

Matsui's

support is no surprise. She introduced legislation that would provide

low-income homes with broadband, saying that bill was the basis for the FCC's

announced pilot program

She

also gave a shout out to plans to fund digital literacy outreach to schools and

libraries, which will also tap into the planned savings from cutting back on

waste, fraud and abuse, including duplicative subsidies.

The

FCC declined to cap the lifeline program or put it on an immediate budget,

instead saying it would study the reforms first. That was just the ticket for

the Civil and Human Rights Coalition, which said in a statement that "had

the FCC capped the number of recipients or imposed an arbitrary budget before

even piloting a modernization of the program, it would have hamstrung the

initiative before it got started."

At

the FCC meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Mignon Clyburn said she was not

supportive on a cap, and would have to see what budget was eventually proposed.

"I cannot guarantee anyone that I will support any particular budget" before

the data on the impact of FCC reforms is collected and analyzed.