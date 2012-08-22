Industry Groups Highly Critical of FCC Broadband Report

The FCC caught flak from a number of industry groups for its

conclusion on Tuesday that broadband is not being deployed in a reasonable and

timely manner.

That disputed conclusion came in the FCC's congressionallymandated 706 report on the state of advanced telecom deployment, which it

released Tuesday, Aug. 21.

"This FCC report became obsolete before the ink dried

because it is based on obsolete law and comically obsolete technological

assumptions," said Netcompetition.org chairman Scott Cleland. "This

report is an anachronism and a waste of taxpayer funds," he said.

Netcompetition.org members include the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association and the American Cable Association.

Broadband for America (BfA) cochair and former Rep. Harold

Ford Jr. called the FCC assessment inaccurate because it overlooked the vast

private-sector investment. The report did cite that investment, but concluded

it was not enough.

BfA pointed out that according to FCC data as of mid-2011,

96% of households had access to wired broadband and 99% had access to wireless.

The FCC talked about advances in wireless broadband in its report, but does not

include that toward the deployment benchmark -- it did ask in a notice of

inquiry in the report whether wireless should count going forward.

"The FCC's 706 report discounts the significant efforts

being made by the private sector -- despite uncertainty for investment stemming

from a persistently weak economy and repeated attempts by the Commission to

exercise greater direction and control over this inherently unpredictable yet

consistently innovative sector -- to continue building out broadband

infrastructure," said the Internet Innovation Alliance in a statement. "Contrary

to the FCC's assertions, more government control over the telecommunications

industry with new rules is absolutely not a prerequisite for closing the

digital divide."

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation also took

issue with the commission. "The FCC's latest 706 Report on the progress of

broadband deployment in the United States reaches the erroneous conclusion that

we're not making reasonable progress toward bringing broadband networking to

all Americans," the group said.

The commission said that because there were still 19 million

households unserved by fixed broadband, that meant that it was not being

deployed in a reasonable and timely fashion to "all" Americans

[emphasis FCC's], suggesting that benchmark would not be met until there was

100% access.

"The report's conclusions are not supported by the

evidence, do not conform to the statutory direction of the 1996

Telecommunications Act, and overlook the non-adoption problem that actually

dwarfs the deployment problem by an enormous degree," said ITIF.

The Free State Foundation, which has been pushing for less

regulation of broadband, saw the report as buttressing a foregone conclusion.

"The FCC's chairman, Julius Genachowski, may claim the FCC's action in

releasing the Broadband Deployment report is data-driven," said Foundation

president Randolph May. "But it is rather clear that the report's

bottom-line determination that broadband is not being deployed on a 'reasonable

and timely' basis is philosophy-driven. And the philosophy driving the

majority's determination is a pro-regulatory one -- a mindset that will look to

regulation first to try to manage a dynamic communications marketplace."