Industry Groups Give Props to Boehner

Some industry groups were weighing in Friday (Sept. 25) on the surprise announcement that House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) is resigning both his speakership and his seat in Congress.

“Speaker Boehner has done a fine job under difficult circumstances, and we wish him well," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesperson Dennis Wharton. "NAB expects to have a great relationship with the next Speaker, given that broadcast issues are rarely partisan and that members of Congress historically have valued our localism and commitment to public service.”

TechNet president Linda Moore called Boehner a champion of the tech industry, saying he had "led the way" on a number of important issues, including free trade and patent reform.

“On behalf of TechNet, I want to congratulate Speaker of the House John Boehner for his 25 years of service to our nation in the House of Representatives, including five years as Speaker," said Moore. "He has been a force for stability for our nation at a time when our politics have become increasingly bitter and divided."

TechNet members include Comcast, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook.

The National Association of Manufacturers saluted the Speaker. "Throughout his career, he has consistently been a champion of manufacturers, recognizing the important role that America’s manufacturing workers play in building a strong economy," said NAM president Jay Timmons.

Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics Association, tweeted: "Sad. Decent honorable man in a near impossible job."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association and the American Cable Association had no comment.

Asked about the resignation at a press conference on other matters Friday, President Obama Friday called Boehner a good man and a patriot who cares about his constituents and about America.