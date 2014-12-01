Industry Analysts: Consumer Bills Could Soar Under Title II

Consumers' broadband bills could go up close to $90 a year if the FCC reclassifies Internet access service under Title II common carrier regs, according to an analysis by Hal Singer of the Progressive Policy Institute and Robert Litan of Brookings.

According to the paper being released today, the average increase in state and local fees on wireline, and potentially wireless, broadband, would be $67 and $72 annually, plus an added $17 per year in federal fees.

Added together, they argue that reclassification could add up to $17 billion new fees on top of the $1.5 billion the FCC is planning to add to the E-rate Universal Service Fund to promote higher-speed broadband connections to schools and libraries.

