Indies Want Video Distribution Parity on Specialized Services

Independent

producers told the FCC Tuesday that it should apply network neutrality

rules, or a reasonable facsimile, to specialized services, arguing that

there is no "signficant evidence" that to

do so would deter innovation or investment.

Instead, the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) said in comments to the FCC, applying the rules would be preserving incentives to invest in both Internet and competitive private offerings. IFTA also said that those principles must be applied to wireless

broadband.

"[R]egulations

must be developed to ensure that specialized services do not supplant

the network capacity and resources for broadband Internet access," said

IFTA. "Essentially, such regulations must

provide all of the safeguards embodied in the open Internet principles

sought to be applied to broadband Internet access, with narrowly

tailored exceptions."



IFTA wants

the FCC to require ISPs to meet a minimum level of bandwidth allocation

to general Internet broadband, to prevent them from favoring

specialized

services. That would include guaranteed bandwidth and performance

parity between video subscription services on the public Internet and

via private specialized services.

Producers

also want a guarantee that offerings on non-vertically integrated

specialized services must get the same terms and conditions as

vertically integrated ones. The producers are afraid that

ISPS with co-owned content libraries to offer on IPTV or VOD

specialized services could squeeze out independents via exclusive deals.

IFTA said

that if the FCC does not apply the same regs to specialized services,

it should provide separate reg that assure the same safeguards, which

sounded on first reading like a distinction with little difference.

Producers

said that the FCC, not Congress, was in the best position "to lay out a

balanced framework for an open Internet," given the failure of a

congressional attempt at a compromise bill.