Indie Channels Push For Retrans Action

Representatives of independent cable nets were in Washington

Thursday to ask the FCC to launch a proceeding revamping the retransmission

consent process.

According to an e-mail from the American Television Alliance,

which was launched by cable, satellite, phone companies and others to push

for retrans reform, members Outdoor Channel, Starz, Africa Channel,

Retirement Living TV and the Gospel Movie Channel also signed on to a

letter calling on Congress to urge the FCC to step in and citing recent

statements by CBS executives that keeping retrans payments from coming out

of consumers pockets would be to lower the payments to non-broadcast affiliated

networks.

They argue those comments "vividly illustrate" the need

for reform.

The independent channels say that making independent networks fund

their broadcast network competitors by bearing the retrans costs would be

a "direct assault" on independent programmers and a threat to the

public interest benefit of a diversity of voices.

They argue that broadcasters already have "special government-granted

privileges" like must-carry and basic tier guarantees that independent

cable programmers don't, and can bundle their co-owned channels into carriage

deals, citing the Disney/Time Warner Cable agreement that included carriage of

Disney Junior and ESPN 3D, among others.

"We ask you strongly to urge the FCC to undertake a review of

its outdated rules," the letter concludes, copies of which were sent to

the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Commerce and Judiciary

Committees.

The FCC has been asked to open a rulemaking into changes to

the retrans system, including keeping TV signals on cable and satellite

systems during impasses and creating an outside arbitration system. The issue

of unbundling of TV stations from cable channels negotiations has also been raised.