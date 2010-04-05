Indecency, Obscenity Complaints Down In FCC's Most Recent Accounting

The summer of '09 was a slow time for indecency and

obscenity complaints at the FCC, according to its most recent quarterly accounting.

For the third quarter--July, August and September--the FCC

received 1,827 complaints, down dramatically from the 12,940 it received in the

previous three months.

The FCC has well over a million such complaints in the

pipeline dating back several years. Its indecency enforcement regime has been

in legal limbo as federal courts continue to sort out various challenges to its

content-control powers, although it has begun sending out letters of inquiries

on some of those complaints, according to attorneys whose clients have received

the letters.

In the second quarter, indecency complaints were more than

two thirds of the 17,047 total radio and TV-related complaints to the FCC,

while they were less than a third of the 6,700 radio and TV complaints

registered in the third quarter.

Other such complaints were about marketing and advertising,

general programming criticisms and DTV issues.