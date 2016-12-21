Incoming E&C Chair Announces Staff Changes, Non-Changes

David Redl will continue as chief counsel of the House Energy & Commerce Committee's Communications subcommittee.

That is according to the new chairman of the full committee, Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who is the former chairman of the Communications Subcommittee. The new subcommittee chair won't be named until January.

Redl has been chief counsel since 2013, before that serving as counsel to the full committee.

Zach Hunter will be director of communications for E&C. He had been a regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which Walden headed up. Hunter is also former director of communications for Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Continuing as press secretary and press secretary and digital coordinator for the committee will be Jennifer Sherman and Blair Ellis, respectively.