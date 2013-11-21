Incentive Auction Rules Vote Not On FCC December Agenda

The FCC has released its tentative agenda for the Dec. 12 meeting, the last public meeting of the year, and there is no vote scheduled on rules for the incentive auction.



The chairman could still add it to the agenda later, or circulate it for a vote by the commissioners outside the public meeting, though it is sufficiently high-profile that that would seem unlikely, suggested one FCC official.



The agenda does contain a vote on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to revise FCC rules to allow airlines the ability to permit passengers more freedom to use mobile devices on planes; an order on improving 911 reliability, a presentation on the IP transition that Chairman Tom Wheeler signaled in a blog posting earlier this week; and an update on mobile wireless device unlocking, which Wheeler has asked the wireless industry to do voluntarily ASAP or the FCC may step in.



The FCC has been aiming to get an incentive auction item voted by the end of the year, since the plan is to hold the auction next year. Broadcasters say the commission should not be in any rush.