Incentive Auction Bill Faces Lengthy Markup

The Senate Commerce Committee's

planned June 8 markup of an incentive auction bill could prove to be a marathon

undertaking.

According to copies of draft

amendments--there are nearly 100 of them--including 30 from Senator Jim DeMint

(R-SC) alone that move up dates, change language, strike sections and add

others.

The bill (appropriately numbered

S. 911) would allow the FCC to compensate broadcasters for moving off some of

their spectrum--a projected 120 MHz--to make room for more wireless broadband.

It would also allow allocate the D block of spectrum to first responders for an

interoperable broadband emergency communications network rather than auction

it, as Congress originally designated.

Many Republicans, including

leaders of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, would prefer that the

block still be allocated, which could prove an impediment to the swift passage

of the bill that its sponsor, Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay

Rockefeller (D- W. Va.), had been pushing for.

Rockefeller wants the bill passed

and to the president before the tenth anniversary of 9/11. Creating the

emergency network was one of the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission.

At a Hill hearing on the auctions

May 25, house Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) raised a number of

issues in suggesting that the problem with getting the network built might not

be about more spectrum or money.

They pointed out that, according

to the Congressional Research Service, some $13 billion in federal funds for

equipment had already gone to public safety since 2001 and about 100 MHz of

spectrum had been allocated, and no interoperable system had emerged