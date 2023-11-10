In Demand Gives Kiss to PPV

The ‘Kiss: End of the Road’ pay-per-view concert will originate from the band’s last performance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In Demand will distribute legendary rock band Kiss’s final concert via pay-per-view on December 2.

The live Kiss: End of the Road PPV concert from New York’s Madison Square Garden will retail at a suggested price of $39.99 and will feature the band's final stage performance, according to In Demand. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide during a more than 50-year career.

In Demand will distribute the event to its affiliate MVPDs and satellite service DirecTV, as well as through its PPV.com streaming service.

The KISS concert joins In Demand/PPV.com’s upcoming list of PPV events, which includes the November 18 AEW: Full Gear pro wrestling event and Showtime's November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade boxing card.