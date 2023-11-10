In Demand Gives Kiss to PPV
Iconic rock band’s final concert Dec. 2 will sell for $39.99
In Demand will distribute legendary rock band Kiss’s final concert via pay-per-view on December 2.
The live Kiss: End of the Road PPV concert from New York’s Madison Square Garden will retail at a suggested price of $39.99 and will feature the band's final stage performance, according to In Demand. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide during a more than 50-year career.
In Demand will distribute the event to its affiliate MVPDs and satellite service DirecTV, as well as through its PPV.com streaming service.
The KISS concert joins In Demand/PPV.com’s upcoming list of PPV events, which includes the November 18 AEW: Full Gear pro wrestling event and Showtime's November 25 David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade boxing card.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid