Impact Network Launches Gospel-Themed FAST Channel, Taps Cable Veteran Henry Watson as GM
TV veterans Paxton Baker, Eric Sherman to serve as Impact Network senior strategic advisors
Entertainment programming service Impact Network will return to its faith-based roots with the launch of the Impact Gospel free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, led by veteran cable executive Henry Watson.
Impact Gospel will focus on Gospel lifestyle and entertainment content featuring faith and family films, music and ministries, according to Impact Network founder and CEO Wayne Jackson and executive vice president Royal Jackson. The launch comes four months after the Impact Network shifted its programming focus from faith-based programming to general entertainment content.
Impact Gospel is currently offered on Allen Media’s Local Now and theGrio platforms and the Black audience-targeted Mansa streaming service, according to Impact Network.
Impact is hoping to reach a Black audience that is increasingly subscribing to and viewing SVOD/FAST streaming services. Nearly 80% of Black households watch FAST channels compared to 60% among other demos, according to data from Hub Entertainment Research supplied by Impact Network.
Watson, who has held leadership positions at MTV/Viacom, DirecTV Japan and the Pac-12 Networks, will oversee strategies for distribution, operations, infrastructure and revenue growth for Impact Gospel as well as future Impact FAST channels, according to network officials.
The network also announced TV veterans Paxton Baker and Eric Sherman have joined the company as senior strategic advisers for Impact Network. The executives will work with Impact Network to expand Impact’s long-term growth and visibility.
“As we continue to evolve Impact Network’s brand, expanding our values-based foundation to become the premiere home for Black family and community entertainment, the expertise, guidance and leadership that Henry, Paxton and Eric bring is instrumental to achieving our goals,” Wayne Jackson said in a statement.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.