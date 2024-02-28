Faith-based Impact Network to Shift to Family-Friendly Lifestyle Programming

Independently-owned, faith-based service Impact Network will rebrand as an entertainment programming-based service to better serve its target African-American viewers.

The service, which launched in 2010 featuring predominately religious-themed and gospel music programming, will now focus on family-friendly, entertainment-based movies, scripted and non-fiction series, according to network founder and CEO Wayne Jackson.

“Impact Network was designed to impact the whole being – we started by focusing on the spiritual wellness of viewers,” Jackson said. “Now it’s time to bring a holistic approach to impact our audiences and community.”

Among the new programming set to air on Impact feature movies included in the network's recent content licensing deal with A+E Media Group such as Betty & Coretta, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, The Trip To Bountiful, and Twist of Faith, as well as unscripted series from Fox First Run, including You Bet Your Life, 25 Words or Less and Divorce Court.

The network will also look to create original programming, including an original film, an original family series, and a non-scripted show that will debut in 2024.

The network will direct its faith-based programming through its Impact Gospel FAST Channel, according to Impact Network executives.

Since the network first began mixing entertainment programming into its faith-based offerings in 2022, it has secured more than 20 national advertisers, including Verizon, Chase, and Walmart, according to network officials.

“It’s an exciting time for the Impact Network as we work to provide value to our viewers and advertisers and unveil the new vision for the network throughout the year,” Impact executive VP Royal Jackson said.