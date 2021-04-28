IMDb TV Tees Up Comedy From ‘My Name Is Earl’ Mastermind Greg Garcia

Jack Dillahunt, who played the befuddled dad role in Gregory Thomas Garcia's 'Raising Hope,' will star in the lovable loser mastermind's latest show, 'Sprung'

IMDb TV has queued up yet another new original series, this one from Gregory Thomas Garcia, the mastermind behind popular lovable-loser-themed network comedies including My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Sprung will star veteran TV actor Garrett Dillahunt, who played Raising Hope’s befuddled patriarch, as an ex con determined to set his life on the right back and redeem his past.

In Sprung, Dilahunt emerges from prison after a two-decade stint. He moves in with old cellmate Rooster (Philip Garcia), and the pair decide to “start righting some of society’s wrongs” as they figure out how to move forward in a pandemic world. Illeana Douglas plays Rooster’s mom.

It’s the latest high-profile original show from Amazon’s free-to-consumer “FAST” platform, coming after Amazon Studios recently announced that the seven-season-old Amazon Prime Video crime drama Bosch will soon spin off into brand-new IMDb TV drama. The untitled spinoff will feature star Titus Welliver hardboiled detective character, Harry Bosch, living a post-LAPD Homicide career, doing random tasks for super lawyer Honey Chandler.

IMDb TV will also soon be home to a new court show starring Judy Sheindlin, star of the long running syndication hit Judge Judy.

Sprung is executive produced by Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia will also direct the series’ pilot episode.

“The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat,” Garcia said, in a statement. “With any luck we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”