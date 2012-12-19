ILECs Ask FCC to Deregulate Voice Service

The telephone companies say they are no longer your father's

monopoly and have asked to get out from under decades of voice service regs.

USTelecom asked the FCC on Wednesday for a declaratory

ruling that incumbent local exchange carriers (ILECs) are no longer the dominant

providers by virtue of their switched-access services, pointing to new IP nets

and service provided by competitors, like cable operators now bundling voice

service into their offerings.

Such

a determination would get them out from under tariffs but not obligations

like 911, privacy and disability access they point out in the filing.

In a blog on the petition to the FCC, USTelecom president

Walter McCormick said the petition was meant to be the beginning of a dialog

about moving his industry closer to parity with its competition.

The FCC just created a task force to brainstorm on the

migration to IP delivery and Fred Campbell, director of the Communications

Liberty and Innovation Project, suggests that the USTelecom petition should be

one of the steps along that path.

He points out that the petition does not include broadband

or special access services, but simply the plain old telephone service, a

service that is getting plainer and older in comparison to the digital IP

world. "Given the rate at which telephone companies are losing customers

when they cannot raise prices as a regulatory matter, it is preposterous to

continue presuming that they could raise prices as an economic matter," he

says. "Though the relief sought by USTA is a small step toward regulatory

modernization, it is an essential one that the FCC can take immediately under

existing precedent," he adds.

The Internet Innovation Alliance agrees it is time to

rethink old regs in a new world.

"The vast majority of the nation now benefits from a highly

competitive telecommunications marketplace," the group said in a

statement. "Consumers have an abundance of wireless and wireline options

for telephone communications and are taking their pick from an array of

technologies. Policy makers should prioritize the modernization of regulations,

eliminating rules that are inappropriate to apply in today's dynamic and robust

marketplace. In places where there is clear competition in the offering of local

voice telephone service, the 'dominant carrier' status now accorded to local

phone companies should be repealed."