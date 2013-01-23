IIA Releases Guide to Broadband Policy

At the State of the Net conference on Wednesday, the

Internet Innovation Alliance is releasing a "guide to all things

broadband" -- a booklet meant to give legislators guidance on informed

decision-making about Internet policy as IIA sees it.

Among that guidance is that the transition to IP delivery is

the future of communications, a future that will require reforming regulations

meant for a copper wire, analog world. "Requiring incumbent telephone

providers to maintain costly antiquated networks siphons investment away from

deployment of advanced, high-speed next-generation IP-based networks that

consumers prefer," the guide says.

AT&T, one of the alliance's members, has been pushing

the FCC to deregulate traditional circuit-switched service as it transitions to

IP rather than hold it to what it says are outmoded copper wire-based regs.

AT&T also ranks number one in a chart of "Top

Technology Companies Betting on America" thanks to its $20.1 billion in capital

expenditures. Comcast is No. 8 at $5.3 billion.

The guide recommends going easy on regulations meant

"for a bygone analog monopoly provider era," getting more spectrum

into the hands of broadband companies through broadcast incentive auctions, and

by approving secondary spectrum deals between private companies.