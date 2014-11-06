IIA to FCC: Throw Out the Lifeline to Broadband

The Internet Innovation Alliance has a new framework for updating what it calls the FCC's "antiquated, cumbersome and complex" Lifeline phone subsidy program, which hinges on expanding it to wired and wireless broadband — making cable and wireless companies eligible for the subsidy--and letting users determine which service and carrier to subsidize.

IIA members include AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent and Corning.

According to honorary IIA chairman Rick Boucher, former chair of the House Communications Subcommittee, IIA plans to file its proposal in various FCC dockets as the commission ponders how to update telecom subsidies for the broadband, digital world.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.