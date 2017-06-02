Iger Resigns From Trump Advisory Board

Disney CEO Bob Iger has resigned from President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum over the President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord agreement on limiting carbon emissions.

Iger Tweeted Thursday that he was resigning in the wake of the Rose Garden announcement, which was covered by Disney's ABC News live.

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.

— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

The forum is an advisory council created during the Trump transition to provide "individual views to the President—informed by their unique vantage points in the private sector—on how government policy impacts economic growth, job creation and productivity...in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner," the Trump transition team said at the time.



Computer and tech companies said they thought the President's decision on the climate change agreement was a mistake.



"It is very discouraging that President Trump is pulling out of the Paris Agreement to cut carbon emissions," said Information Technology and Innovation Foundation senior fellow David Hart. "The United States’ abdication of global leadership will diminish confidence in the pact and discourage other nations from staying the course, while also making it more difficult for the United States to forge robust alliances with other nations on other issues of joint concern."