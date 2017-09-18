IBM Joins NAB PILOT

NAB continues to bridge its own digital divide as it continues to team with computer companies on the next generation of broadcast technologies.



The latest to join its PILOT program is IBM.



PILOT puts together tech, advocacy groups and broadcasters to promote advance broadcasting technologies.



Areas of mutual interest include virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, multi-platform audience measurement, connected cars and ATSC 3.0, the next gen transmission standard.



“New technologies and innovations, including cognitive computing and cloud, are advancing the media industry at a rapid pace, bringing a new set of challenges and opportunities for broadcast organizations,” said Peter Guglielmino, CTO, Global Media & Entertainment Industry, for IBM, in a statement.



Other members of PILOT include Google, Nielsen, Yahoo and Akamai.