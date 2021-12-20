IAB Names Lartease Tiffith as New Public Policy Exec

The Interactive Advertising Bureau, whose digital ad space is under fire inside the Beltway over targeted ads, consumer data use, algorithmic issues and more, has tapped a former Amazon public policy executive with ties to Vice President Kamala Harris to help out.

Lartease Tiffith will be handling a host of issues from consumer privacy and data security as IAB's new executive VP for public policy.

IAB also said it has tapped Brendan Thomas to be VP, public policy communications.

IAB signaled Tiffith's role as industry advocate will be especially needed with last week's announcement that the Internet Association, also a trade association advocating for digital players , is closing up shop at the end of the year. "Given that the Internet Association is folding, IAB’s role will be even more critical in supporting the digital media and marketing sector," it said.

Tiffith was most recently senior manager, public policy, at Amazon, where he also dealt with issues including advertising, privacy, security, data oversight, cross-border data flows, and consumer protection issues.

Before joining Amazon, Tiffith was senior counsel to then-Sen. Harris (D-Calif.) and counsel to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

His resume also includes practicing law at well-connected law firms Kirkland & Ellis and O’Melveny & Myers, as well as for the Department of Justice.

“Lartease is a terrific choice to lead IAB’s Public Policy team during this unique time,” said Rudy Brioché, VP for global public policy and policy counsel for Comcast, according to IAB. “He has the skills, experience, and relationships to advocate effectively on behalf of the digital advertising industry at this critical time.”

Thomas was most recently VP, communications, for the Plastics Industry Association, serving as its principal spokesperson.