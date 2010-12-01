Hutchison To FCC: Stand Down on Net Neutrality

Calling it regulatory overreach, Republican

Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison of Wednesday asked FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski to "stand down" from implementing net

neutrality rules, or else.

The chairman signaled a vote on the rules late

Tuesday night, releasing a tentative Dec. 21 meeting agenda with an item billed

as "adopting basic rules of the road to preserve the open Internet as a

platform for innovation, investment, competition, and free expression."

The chairman at the same time circulated the order

to the other commissioners for their input. A source says, as expected, the

item relies on existing Title I authority rather than anticipating

reclassifying broadband under Title II common carrier regs.

Hutchison had plenty of input. "I have not

seen any evidence to date that would justify this regulatory overreach,"

she said in a statement. " In fact, the Internet has developed and thrived

precisely because it has not been weighed down with burdensome government

regulations."

"I am especially troubled that this action would

occur without Congressional input and before the new members of Congress have

been sworn in," she said. "The American people clearly repudiated

this type of government expansion on November 2nd. FCC

Chairman Genachowski needs to stand down from his plans to impose onerous

net neutrality restrictions."

And the "or else" part? "If he

decides to move forward, I will explore all options available to keep the FCC

from implementing regulations that will threaten the innovation and job

creation opportunities associated with the Internet."

One move would be a rarely-used

legislative maneuver to invalidate the rule. Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.)

used it to try and block FCC media ownership rule changes, but did not succeed.

Dorgan is all for the FCC's net neutrality regs, having signed on to a letter

Tuesday encouraging the compromise approach. That letter was also signed by

Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) chair of the Senate Communications Subcommittee,

and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), former chair of the House Communications

Subcommittee, has also said he would try and block an FCC net neutrality order,

whether or not the FCC had the authority to do it.