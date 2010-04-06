Hutchison: Court Decision Shows FCC Doesn't Have ‘Net Regulatory Authority

Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-Tex.), ranking member of the

Senate Communications Committee, says the D.C. court's decision to throw out

the FCC's BitTorrent order against Comcast calls into question whether the FCC

has any Internet regulatory authority, while a top House Republican and others

warn the FCC not to reclassify broadband in response to the decision.

"This decision highlights what many already believed,

the FCC does not have authority to act in this area," Hutchison said in a

statement. "In light of this important court decision, policy makers should

assess whether there should be any regulatory role for the agency as it relates

to the Internet and how private companies manage their investment. It would be

wrong to double down on excessive and burdensome regulations, and I hope the

FCC chairman will now reconsider his decision to pursue expanded commission

authority over broadband services in current proceedings before the

agency."

Reply comments are due this week on the FCC's proposal to

expand and codify the Internet openness principles it was trying to enforce

when it found Comcast had violated them by impeding peer-to-peer traffic on its

network. Comcast has since modified the practice.

Joe Barton (R-Tex.), ranking member of the House Energy

& Commerce Committee warned against reclassifying broadband as a more

heavily regulated telecommunications service in an effort to establish clearer

authority.

"The D.C. Circuit's decision should mean that

litigation plays out to a logical conclusion and in the meantime, the FCC

should not reclassify information services as Title 2 services," Barton

said. "The guiding principle is already explicit in the 1996

Telecommunications Act, where the government is directed 'to preserve the

vibrant and competitive free market that presently exists for the Internet and

other interactive computer services, unfettered by federal or state

regulation.'"

Netcompetition.org, a network neutrality regulations

opponent, whose members include major telcos and

cable operators, said the decision confines the FCC's Internet oversight

"to only where Congress has granted it express authority," and said

any push by groups like Free Press or Public Knowledge to have the FCC

reclassify broadband as a "regulated telephone service" would be an

attempt to circumvent the courts and Congress, not to mention "the most

convoluted, unworkable, Rube Goldberg-ian, action imaginable."

"Today's unanimous and very thorough opinion in the Comcast

case makes clear that the FCC needs to focus on the important task of making

the promise of the National Broadband Plan a reality by spurring investment,

innovation and job growth, and turn away from calls to impose restrictive

regulations on broadband providers and the Internet ecosystem," said CTIA:

The Wireless Association, in a statement.

Verizon General Counsel Randal Milch's advice to Internet

users in the wake of the decision was not to worry. "Today's decision in

Comcast vs. FCC will have no impact on the experience of Internet users,"

he said. "Consumers are in the driver's seat in today's market-driven

Internet ecosystem, and their interests remain fully protected. The court

recognized that the FCC does have Title I ancillary authority over Internet

access. In this case, the FCC simply failed to link its actions to its

statutory responsibilities. The FCC's authority supplements the various

other consumer protection and competition laws that apply to all members of the

Internet ecosystem."