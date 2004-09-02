Hurricane Postpones ABC Game
With Hurricane Frances threatening the Florida coast, the University of Miami and Florida State University are postponing their Sept. 6 football game, which was scheduled to air on ABC in prime time.
The game, which is at Miami, will now be played Friday, Sept., 10, and will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.