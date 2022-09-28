Hurricane Ian Pushes FCC Fee Deadlines

Given the catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ian, the FCC has extended the filing deadline for all regulatory fees across the country from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30.

"Hurricane Ian may cause significant damage within its path, including storm surge, wind damage, and flooding," the FCC said Friday. By press time Wednesday afternoon it had definitely done that, hitting Florida as a category 4 storm.

The FCC also said some others were facing "technical challenges" in paying their fees.

The FCC funds its ongoing operations via annual regulatory fees charged to licensees including broadcast, cable and satellite. ■