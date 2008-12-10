Hundt, Kennard On Tap for FCC Reform Conference

Public Knowledge has put together an impressive brain trust on past FCC processes for a one-day conference in Washington on how to reform the agency.

The Washington event is scheduled for Jan. 5, a scheduling Public Knowledge says predates the release this week of a report from House Democrats that was highly critical of the FCC's operation under Chairman Kevin Martin, billing it as a blueprint for what the next FCC chairman shouldn't do.

That report will likely provide a jumping-off point for the discussion on how the FCC has done its job and can do it better.

Among those on deck to offer insight into what they think the next chairman should do are former FCC chairmen and Obama campaign telecom advisors Reed Hundt and William Kennard, as well as former commissioners Nick Johnson and Kathleen Abernathy. Also invited to provide introductory remarks is current commissioner and FCC-process critic Michael Copps.