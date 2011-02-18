Human Events: Conservatives Closely TrackingFCC-Blocking Amendments

At press time, the House had yet to vote for the

continuing resolution (CR) stopgap appropriations bill that would keep

government funding flowing after the Mar. 4 expiration of the current CR.

The bill would block implementation of the FCC's

network neutrality rules, defund the position of chief diversity officer (one

of the Obama "czars" say Republicans), and cut funding for public

broadcasting.

Conservative Web publication Human Events put

the net neutrality and "czars" amendments on a watch list of the top

10 amendments conservatives should be paying attention to in the bill. Close to

600 amendments have been proposed in the marathon debate on

the legislation.

"Conservatives should monitor the debate

all week in the House this week to track which of these key amendments are

included in the final bill for final passage, which is expected on Thursday

afternoon," wrote Human Events Senior Editor Emily Miller Feb. 16 (the

vote is now looking like Friday night at the earliest).

She said the top 10 list

was assembled "having poured through the 583 amendments and gotten input

from key conservatives."

The President has threatened a veto.