Hulu + Live TV Fattens Up with ViacomCBS Cable Channels

Hulu has added nine ViacomCBS basic cable channels to its $64.99-a-month Hulu + Live TV virtual MVPD service.

The channels debuted on the live-streaming service Friday following an extension and expansion of Hulu's carriage deal with ViacomCBS that was announced late last year.

Since it launched in 2017, the vMVPD already featured CBS under its full compliment of Big Four local broadcast stations. And it's also offered Showtime as a premium add-on since launch.

The new carriage agreement, however, secures channels from the Viacom side of the ViacomCBS second marriage. Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, VH1, CMT, MTV, TV Land and Paramount Network are all now available on the not-so-skinny-anymore Hulu + Live TV service.

Additionally, BETher, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic have been added to Hulu + Live TV's $7.99-a-month "Entertainment" add-on package.

Hulu last raised prices on its vMPVD product in December, just before announcing its new agreement with ViacomCBS. Hulu bumped the monthly cost of the base Hulu + Live TV tier--which includes the base Hulu SVOD service with commercials--up 18% to $64.99. The price of the premium tier--which includes the commercial-free version of the SVOD--went up 16% to $70.99.

Hulu + Live TV launched in May 2017 as a $40-a-month live-streaming service offering 50 channels.

The platform's current channel tally now stands at nearly 80.