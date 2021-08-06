Hulu Greenlights Comedy Series ‘This Fool;’ Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Dopesick,' 'The Great'

Hulu has greenlit a new comedy series from comedian Chris Estrada and has set an October premiere date for drama series Dopesick, part of a series of announcements released by the streaming service Friday.

The comedy series, This Fool, is based on the life experiences of Estrada, who stars in and serves as executive producer for the project. The series follows a self-described “punk-ass bitch” who still lives at home and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself, said Hulu.

“Breaking out new and distinct voices continues to be a hallmark of Hulu Original programming, and we are incredibly excited to add Chris Estrada to our roster of multi hyphenate creators and to bring This Fool to our viewers," Hulu president Craig Erwich said in a statement.

The streaming service also announced an Oct. 13 premiere date for its drama series Dopesick, which stars Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson and examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history, said the company.

Also receiving premiere dates were sophomore seasons of animated series Animaniacs (Nov. 5) and dramedy The Great (Nov. 19).

Hulu also announced two new true-crime themed documentaries, Dead Asleep and Captive Audience. In addition, the service will add three new food-based series, Baker’s Dozen, The Next Thing You Eat and Taste The Nation: Holiday Edition.